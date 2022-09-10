Sep. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.