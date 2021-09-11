Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.