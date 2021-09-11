This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
