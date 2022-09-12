Sep. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 61 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.