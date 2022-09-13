Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
