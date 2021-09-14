Sep. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.