Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 66F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 68-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Sep. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
