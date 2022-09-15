Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Friday. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
