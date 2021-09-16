For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Friday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
