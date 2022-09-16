This evening in Fremont: Mostly clear in the evening then increasing clouds with some scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Sep. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
