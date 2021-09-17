For the drive home in Fremont: Mostly clear. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
There are two important components of hurricane forecasting: the hurricane track (where it is going) and intensity (how and if its winds are increasing).
Yes, it's still summer. But just for fun, here's a look back at what winter was like the year you were born.
A study found low-income neighborhoods and communities of color experience significantly more heat than wealthier and predominantly white neighborhoods.
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies t…
The Fremont area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 though…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees t…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degree…
- Updated
Severe thunderstorms with winds up to 70 miles per hour and hail up to an inch in diameter blew across southeastern Colorado on September 14th.