 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News