Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Sep. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
