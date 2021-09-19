Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Monday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
