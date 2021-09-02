Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
