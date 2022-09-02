Sep. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.