Sep. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

