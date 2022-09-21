 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Overcast. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

