This evening in Fremont: Cloudy skies early with showers later at night. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Sep. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
