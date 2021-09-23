Sep. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 52F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.