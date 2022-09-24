 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

