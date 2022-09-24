For the drive home in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 53F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions are expected this Sunday, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lightning can travel through plumbing, so don't shower or wash hands or dishes during a thunderstorm. That's what the CDC advises.
Not only will high temperatures be at record levels today, it will be humid as well. Find out how hot it's going to feel and get the latest info on Wednesday's cold front in our weather update.
Below normal temps for the first day of fall Thursday. Lots of clouds, but not much rain. That's going to change tonight. Find out when rain is most likely and when it will end in our weather update.
Temperatures will already be above normal today, but on Tuesday we'll be near record levels. The humidity will only make it feel worse. Find out how hot it will get and when we'll cool down here.
After an exceptionally hot Tuesday, temps will be much lower today thanks to a cold front. Showers and storms will be around as well and the rain chance will continue Thursday. Full details here.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 99. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Per…
Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. 49 degrees is today's low. Keep an …
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect day …