Sep. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear. Low 57F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the south.