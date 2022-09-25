Sep. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.