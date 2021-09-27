For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Tuesday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
One earthquake by itself isn’t enough to create a new tectonic plate, even if it’s a really large earthquake.
With rapid advances from research and increasing computing power, extreme event attribution has become a burgeoning new branch of climate science.
Hurricane hunters' flight patterns shown by meteorologists on TV may look like random, odd shapes, but they serve specific purposes for each storm.
Wildfires burn millions of acres of land a year, leaving landscapes prone to flooding. Less well known is that burn scars can spark thunderstorms.
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
The Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 d…
Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of …
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.