Sep. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 40F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

