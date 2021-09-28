This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds. Low around 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
