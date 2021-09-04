Sep. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.