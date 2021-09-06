This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Sep. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
