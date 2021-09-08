Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds overnight. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Sep. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
