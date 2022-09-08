This evening's outlook for Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It should reach a moderate 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Sep. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
