Sep. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 79% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.