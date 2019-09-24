WEEPING WATER – Weeping Water’s annual Fall Festival will held this year on Saturday with a wide variety of events on and around Main Street (Eldora Avenue).
The full day of activities includes a craft and vendor show at Gibson Hall from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a Show ‘n Shine car show lining Eldora from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, anything on wheels is welcome.
Youth activities include a game room at the United Methodist Church, sponsored by the Weeping Water Middle School Student Council, with pumpkin decorating and other activities available at the public library.
Museums and attractions around the community will be featured.
Visitors are encouraged to tour the Weeping Water Historical Society Museum Complex and the Pumpkin Patch at Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm.
In the days leading up to the festival visitors can view the scarecrow decorating contest entries along Main Street and adjoining blocks. Businesses and organizations build and display creative scarecrows in hopes of winning the top prize.
Food will be available at various locations, including a food stand on Eldora by the community’s volunteer fire department, as well as lunch at the Methodist Church.
For more information about any events contact the Weeping Water City Office at 402-267-5152.