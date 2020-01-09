Rhonda Revelle peeked at Thursday’s forecast a few days ago. A pleasant afternoon looked to be on tap for the first day of softball practice.
So Nebraska’s practice, originally set to take place at Hawks Championship Center, was moved outdoors to Bowlin Stadium.
The outfielders were fielding softballs from the blue sky. Hitters were taking cuts into the sun nine days into January.
Fresh air. Fresh day. More importantly, a fresh start.
After navigating through a turbulent summer that saw Revelle, the longtime softball coach, go on administrative leave, the 2020 Huskers are ready to take the biggest step in putting the past behind them.
They’re ready to play softball, and the start of the season (Feb. 6 at the Troy Cox Invitational in Las Cruces, New Mexico) is less than a month away.
“It’s 2020, it’s the start of a new decade,” senior outfielder Tristen Edwards said. “We get to start this decade off right. We have a lot of things that we want to do, we have a lot of expectations, we have a lot of energy going into this. For us, Team 45, we just want to hit the ground running.”
Revelle, who is entering her 28th season at NU, has been ready to hit the ground running, too.
She was placed on administrative leave last June after the Athletic Department ordered a review focusing on the culture and Revelle’s treatment of players. Revelle was reinstated by NU athletic director Bill Moos nearly two months later, and a week before the start of fall ball.
The fall was a chance for Revelle and her staff to work with the team and start looking for new starters at catcher, first base and other positions. But Revelle said it also was a time for her to work on herself as a coach.
Revelle said she has been studying Generation Z, reading literature from author Dr. Tim Elmore and talking to coaching colleagues about transitions they’ve made.
“I’ve always tried to be a very positive coach,” Revelle said after Thursday’s practice. “I’m working more intentionally at doing that.
“I think when you’re working with young people and as generations change, it’s up to me and it’s up to us to continue to learn what is the most effective and efficient (way) to coach them. I can be saying the same thing but saying it in a different way, and I think that’s where I’ve put a lot of my work in the offseason.”
Revelle, who likes to have the players read a book of her choosing during each offseason, handed out John Gordon’s “The Energy Bus” to this year’s group. The team has lunches and dinners together, and it was planning to do a team activity on Thursday evening, Revelle said.
Senior infielder Samantha Owen said the team has become a lot a closer and has built more trust with each other. The family facet helped the Huskers move on from last summer and has generated a new energy for the new season.
“We do a really great job of uniting everyone and bringing everyone together, and we’re just so thankful to have each other,” Owen said. “We’re happy to be here and we want to be here and I think that’s one of the biggest things, is that no one’s here because they have to be here. We’re here because we want to be here and we want to win and we want to represent Nebraska the best that we can.”
Outside of last year’s graduating seniors, Nebraska did not have any players transfer out of the program. It welcomed two freshmen in infielders Keana Pola and Brooke Andrews, and kept its 2021 recruiting class, which includes multiple highly touted players, intact.
As for the current group of Huskers, the plan is to focus on one theme this spring: good energy, and it was evident at Thursday’s practice.
Revelle said there was good energy in the fall, and it’s at a different level now. The team is hoping it leads to wins and a rebound from last year’s 21-31 finish.
“To me, if we have the right energy, if we come out every day and we can leave this place — starting with me — and said, ‘I had the right energy and I had the right attitude,’ then I believe the scoreboard is going to take care of itself,” Revelle said. “That’s what we’re going to focus on. I don’t want to focus on 17 different things. I want to focus on those three things and let the results take care of themselves.”
The goal, Revelle says, will be to take care of today, string a lot of todays together and see what happens.
As for finding a breakthrough with her players to overcome the events leading up to the offseason, Revelle said it has come in different moments, including small conversations. The latest “moment” came in the form of Thursday’s pre-practice chat with the team as Revelle made sure the players understood the work they’ve put in to get to the first day of practice.
“They’ve done a lot of work and this is their team, right?” said Revelle, who is expected to reach 1,000 career wins this spring. “They’ve done a lot of work to get to this point and they have such an opportunity that teams one through 44 (at Nebraska) haven’t. They have a unique opportunity to really put their stamp and their signature on this program, and I’m welcoming that for them and I want to walk alongside them with that.”