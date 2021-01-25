Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

Drive-thru testing is offered through Test Nebraska at locations across the state.

Free online risk assessments are available through TestNebraska.com.

If testing is recommended, individuals will be given an order and can schedule an appointment.

As of Jan. 25, Test Nebraska was operating out of Christiansen Field at 1710 Christiansen Field Rd. in the horse arena. Tests are scheduled to take place on Mondays and Fridays from 9-11 a.m. and Wednesdays 4-6 p.m.

Those without online access can contact Three Rivers Public Health Department at 402-727-5396 or 866-727-5396 for more information.

Other locations near Fremont are Blair, Wahoo and West Point.

In Blair, TestNebraska operates out of the Washington County Recycling Center at 440 South 3rd Ave. Tests are schedule to take place on Wednesday's from 4-5 p.m.

In Wahoo, TestNebraska operates out of Saunders County Medical Center at 1760 County Road J. Tests are offered weekdays from 2-2:30 p.m.

In West Point, Test Nebraska operates out of Franciscan Care Services at 430 North Monitor St. Tests are offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.-Noon.

TestNebraska can be reached by phone at 402-207-9377.

