Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccination?

Three Rivers Public Health Department is prepared to begin Phase 1B this week (Jan 25-29). Phase 1B includes offering ongoing COVID-19 vaccinations to people ages 65 and older and those with chronic health conditions.

Three Rivers is currently receiving about 900 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine per week.

Phase 1B consists of tiers recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that are then approved by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services for allocation.

The first tier includes first responders, utilities workers, homeless shelter staff, correction staff and educators.

The second tier includes workers at funeral homes, grocery stores and food processing plants, while the third and final tier includes workers with transportation, the U.S. Postal Service and public transit.

Those who are ages 65 and older can register for the wait list by visiting https://nalhd.sjc1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_cIMxIHw90x0M4xo. Sign-up is not available for those with chronic health issues.

Only one sign-up is needed, people should refrain from calling Three Rivers to ask about the process, as they will be notified when their opportunity comes.

