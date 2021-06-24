Whiskey Jacks hand Moo fourth straight loss

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—A five-run seventh inning propelled the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks past the Fremont Moo, 7-4, on Wednesday night.
The loss was Fremont’s fourth straight, a season-long losing streak.
Wheat City (10-13) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. But then Moo starter Dawson Linder settled in, not allowing another hit or run over the final five innings of his start. In total, he held the Whiskey Jacks to two runs and three hits in six innings.
Meanwhile, Fremont’s (16-7) bats awakened in the fifth. With one out, Will Busch ripped a double to center. He scored when Ryan Koski reached on an error by the second baseman, cutting Wheat City’s lead to 2-1. The Moo were similarly opportunistic in the sixth. After Peyton Leeper beat out an infield single, he moved to second on a wild pitch, to third when the catcher threw wildly trying to get him out, then scored when Luke White singled to center, tying the game at two.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Whiskey Jacks cashed in five hits and two Moo errors for five runs, taking control of the game. Fremont nudged closer in the eighth. Grand Forks native Brock Reller was hit by a pitch, then moved to second when Taylor Howell walked. Reller moved to third and Howell advanced to second on a wild pitch. A Busch single to left scored Reller to cut the deficit to 7-3. Two batters later, Braden Webb hit into a fielder’s choice to the shortstop, scoring Howell to cut the Wheat City lead to 7-4. But the Moo left two runners on for the fourth straight inning, and drew no closer.