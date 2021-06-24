Whiskey Jacks hand Moo fourth straight loss

GRAND FORKS, N.D.—A five-run seventh inning propelled the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks past the Fremont Moo, 7-4, on Wednesday night.

The loss was Fremont’s fourth straight, a season-long losing streak.

Wheat City (10-13) jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first. But then Moo starter Dawson Linder settled in, not allowing another hit or run over the final five innings of his start. In total, he held the Whiskey Jacks to two runs and three hits in six innings.

Meanwhile, Fremont’s (16-7) bats awakened in the fifth. With one out, Will Busch ripped a double to center. He scored when Ryan Koski reached on an error by the second baseman, cutting Wheat City’s lead to 2-1. The Moo were similarly opportunistic in the sixth. After Peyton Leeper beat out an infield single, he moved to second on a wild pitch, to third when the catcher threw wildly trying to get him out, then scored when Luke White singled to center, tying the game at two.