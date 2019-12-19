Donovan Williams wants a shot to play basketball right away at the college level.
There were no guarantees that was going to happen at Nebraska.
So on Wednesday, the Lincoln North Star standout announced he was decommitting from the Husker men’s basketball team.
“With the new staff, not trying to knock them or anything, but what they’re trying to build here is just something I can’t be a part of. It’s not a route that I’m willing to go to, because this is my life. I have four years, and then that’s it. I could be playing NBA or playing somewhere else, or I could be done,” Williams said by phone shortly after announcing his decision on Twitter.
“I don’t have time to waste. I don’t have two or three years before I get on the court. They want older guys and they want juco players, and that’s what they’re going to get.”
The 6-foot-5 Williams had originally committed to Tim Miles and Nebraska’s previous staff in August 2018, after a strong summer on the AAU circuit led him to go from having no college offers to six.
The Huskers were the first power conference school to offer Williams, who rose to be a top 100-player nationally and a four-star recruit according to Rivals. He then put together one of the best seasons in North Star history that winter, averaging 21 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game while leading the Navigators to their second-ever appearance in the Class A state semifinals.
But Williams was dealt one blow when Nebraska fired Miles at the end of the 2018-19 season, and another when he suffered a torn ACL at the start of AAU ball in the summer. Williams said Wednesday he is about three weeks away from getting back on the court as he finishes up his rehab.
After Hoiberg and his staff were hired in April, Williams reaffirmed his commitment to the Huskers. But when the early signing period arrived in November, Williams said he would wait until the spring to sign his National Letter of Intent.
Now, that NLI will go to a different school.
The decision to decommit was an emotional one, Williams said. Had he signed with the Huskers, it is believed he would have been the first Lincoln native to be on scholarship with the NU men’s team since Lincoln Southeast’s Jake Muhleisen was at Nebraska from 2001-02 to 2004-05.
“I had to do what’s best for me,” Williams said. “And hopefully everyone understands that.”
Williams’ decommitment leaves Nebraska with two open scholarships in the 2020 class. The Huskers picked up a commitment Tuesday from 6-foot-5 Teddy Allen, who spent one season at West Virginia before transferring to Wichita State, then moving on to Western Nebraska Community College this season, where he leads the nation in scoring at 32 points per game.
Williams said Allen’s commitment played a role in his decision.
Now, Williams said he will take his time in deciding on a new school. When he originally signed with Nebraska, he chose the Huskers over Omaha, South Dakota, Missouri-Kansas City, Bradley and UT-Rio Grande Valley.
“There’s a few schools I have an idea about, but I’m currently not looking at any schools right now,” Williams said. “It’s just open. I’m really trying to focus on my knee and getting back to where I was, and that’s about it.”