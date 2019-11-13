The Nebraska women’s basketball team announced a recruiting class of three players who signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday at the start the fall signing period.
The two scholarship players in the class are Ruby Porter, a guard from Australia, and Annika Stewart, a forward from Minneapolis. Also joining the program and beginning her career as a walk-on is Whitney Brown, a guard from Northwest High School in Grand Island.
“It’s a very exciting day for our program, as we add a recruiting class that fits our needs on the court and our Husker family as a whole,” said Nebraska coach Amy Williams in a news release. “We are excited about the potential this group brings.”
Porter became the first signee across any of Nebraska’s sports during the signing period. She completed her paperwork shortly after 7 a.m. in her local time in Australia, which was Tuesday afternoon in Nebraska.
Here is a look at the players who will join the team next season:
Ruby PorterGuard, 5-foot-10, Adelaide,
Australia (Sturt Sabres)
Of note: One of the most talented players in Australia’s class of 2020, Porter was a member of the Australian under-18 three-on-three national team that competed in the Youth Olympics in Argentina in October 2018.
As a member of the Sturt Sabres in Australia’s Premier League, Porter averaged 15.9 points per game at the under-20 national championships in February of 2019. Porter chose Nebraska over LSU.
Annika StewartForward, 6-3, Minneapolis (Wayzata)
Of note: Stewart is expected to provide the Huskers with a versatile forward who brings a strong post game and the ability to shoot three-pointers. Stewart averaged 12.2 points and 7.0 rebounds as a junior for 26-3 Wayzata, while earning all-conference honors.
She played her eighth grade and freshman seasons in North Dakota at Minot’s Bishop Ryan High School, before her family moved to Minneapolis.
Stewart played her summer club basketball for North Tartan, which is the same program that produced current Huskers Sam Haiby and Kayla Mershon. Stewart chose Nebraska over Minnesota and Iowa.
Whitney BrownGuard, 5-8, Grand Island (Northwest)
Of note: Brown averaged 16.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.9 steals per game in leading Northwest to the Class B state championship last season. She averaged 21 points per game in three state tournament wins for the Vikings, including a 23-point effort in the Class B state championship game against Crete.
As a junior she earned second-team Super-State honors from the Lincoln Journal Star. She chose Nebraska over Eastern Illinois, Northwest Missouri State, Fort Hays State and Nebraska-Kearney.