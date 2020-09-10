Williams, North Bend Central take home top spots at Joe Wojtkiewicz Invite

“It wasn’t actually too bad,” Williams said. “There were sometimes where I was like ‘oh, I might lose a shoe in the mud,’ but nothing too major.”

The heavy rain forced some changes to the course, but Bergan coach Wyatt Morse felt the changes were for the most part positive.

“The trails are always difficult, but especially this year,” Morse said. “There was so much rain that there were a couple slick spots where you had to slow down. We ended up doing two sets of pretty steep hills and then two more after that.”

Fremont Bergan was led by Jadin Ostrand, who claimed a top 10 finish with a time of 26:26 to finish ninth.

Sophie O’Neil and Emma Larson both also brought home medals with O’Neil finishing in 10th at 26:36 and Larson taking 11th in 26:55.

“All three of our girls—Jadin, Emma and Sophie—were all right there and that’s a good sign leading into hopefully going on into the season,” Morse said. I thought they all ran really good races.”

David City Aquinas ran away with the boys race, claiming a perfect first through fourth finish led by Payton Davis, who blew away the field by a minute and a half for a time of 18:18.