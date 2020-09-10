Williams, North Bend Central take home top spots at Joe Wojtkiewicz Invite

The North Bend Central girls, led by Hannah Williams, ran away with the team title at the Joe Wojtkiewicz Invite hosted by Fremont Bergan Thursday at Camp Calvin Crest.
Williams took home the top spot at the meet with a 23:08, winning the race by 24 seconds over Breklyn Kok of Cornerstone Christian.
“I felt like my time was pretty good and the temperature was perfect for a race, so I felt good all the way through it,” Williams said.
The Lady Tigers cleared David City Aquinas by 18 points in the team standings, 14 to 32, to take home the team trophy. This is North Bend Central’s second team trophy of the season.
“They competed well,” North Bend Central coach Todd Ziettlow said. “I kind of knew Hannah would be a front runner at most races throughout the year. To get a win here for her was good for her.”
Sydney Emanuel claimed a top five finish for the Lady Tigers as well, logging a 24:07 to take fifth.
Teammate Alexa Bourek was hot on her heels, taking sixth in 24:23.
Madison Widick also snagged a top 10 finish, checking in in eighth place with a time of 26:20. Paige Dunker rounded out North Bend’s team score with a 14th place finish in 27:45.
The girls race had the benefit of running first on the trails that wind throughout the hills and the forest on the property which had been soaked by the near constant rain over the past few days.
“It wasn’t actually too bad,” Williams said. “There were sometimes where I was like ‘oh, I might lose a shoe in the mud,’ but nothing too major.”
The heavy rain forced some changes to the course, but Bergan coach Wyatt Morse felt the changes were for the most part positive.
“The trails are always difficult, but especially this year,” Morse said. “There was so much rain that there were a couple slick spots where you had to slow down. We ended up doing two sets of pretty steep hills and then two more after that.”
Fremont Bergan was led by Jadin Ostrand, who claimed a top 10 finish with a time of 26:26 to finish ninth.
Sophie O’Neil and Emma Larson both also brought home medals with O’Neil finishing in 10th at 26:36 and Larson taking 11th in 26:55.
“All three of our girls—Jadin, Emma and Sophie—were all right there and that’s a good sign leading into hopefully going on into the season,” Morse said. I thought they all ran really good races.”
David City Aquinas ran away with the boys race, claiming a perfect first through fourth finish led by Payton Davis, who blew away the field by a minute and a half for a time of 18:18.
Bergan’s Sam Sleister claimed the lone medal for the Knights, who finished sixth as a team, with a 13th place finish in 21:29.
“I knew (Sleister) wanted to get a medal today and he put himself in a good position all the way through and got the job done,” Morse said.
North Bend Central finshed fifth as a team led by Jaxon Wietfeld, who took 14th in 21:47.
Yutan’s Isaac Kult finished off the boys top 15 with a time of 21:48 to take 15th, leading the Chieftains to a third place finish as a team with 76 points.
Girls Team Scores1. North Bend Central, 14
2. David City Aquinas, 32
3. East Butler, 48
4. St. Edward, 60
Girls Top 15Pos. Name, School, Time
1. Hannah Williams, North Bend Central, 23:08.00
2. Brekyn Kok, Cornerston Christian, 23:32.00
3. Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County Central, 23:48.00
4. Gianna Frasher, David City Aquinas, 23:53.00
5. Sydney Emanuel, North Bend Central, 24:07.00
6. Alexa Bourek, North Bend Central, 24:23.00
7. Jocelyn Stara, David City Aquinas, 23:53.00
8. Madison Widick, North Bend Central ,26:20.00
9. Jadin Ostrand, Fremont Bergan, 26:26.00
10. Sophie O’Neil, Fremont Bergan, 26:36.00
11. Emma Larson, Fremont Bergan, 26:55.00
12. Meghan Burwell, David City Aquinas, 27:26.00
13. Maylin Anderson, Cornerston Christian, 27:39.00
14. Paige Dunker, North Bend Central, 27:45.00
15. Emma Blum, Omaha Christian Academy, 28:03.00
Boys Team Scores1. David City Aquinas, 10
2. Cornerston Christian, 37
3. Yutan, 76
4. East Butler, 78
5. North Bend Central, 87
6. Fremont Bergan, 110
7. Twin River, 131
8. Johnson County Central, 134
9. St. Edward 158
Boys Top 15Pos. Name, School, Time
1. Payton Davis, David City Aquinas, 18:18.00
2. Peter Cisco, David City Aquinas, 19:42.00
3. Jake Witter, David City Aquinas, 19:43.00
4. Will Eller, David City Aquinas, 19:44.00
5. Ashton Hughes, Cornerstone Christian, 19:46.00
6. Terrence Wachal, David City Aquinas, 19:49.00
7. Justin Sherman, Cornerstone Christian, 20:24.00
8. Landon Tarr, Cornerstone Christian, 20:42.00
9. Xavier Fiala, David City Aquinas, 20:54.00
10. Jackson Strain, Twin River, 21:07.00
11. Colby Jelinek, East Butler, 21:16.00
12. Tye Clark East, Butler, 21:23.00
13. Sam Sleister, Fremont Bergan, 21:29.00
14. Jaxon Wietfeld, North Bend Central, 21:47.00
15. Isaac Kult, Yutan, 21:48.00
