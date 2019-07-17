Columbus Municipal Airport will once again host the Wings of Freedom Tour, presented by the Collings Foundation, through Friday.
The event is designed to bring people closer to parts of American history through experiences on operational World War II planes. Many of the planes on display this week are extremely rare, as many of them have been either decommissioned or destroyed in action.
“For some of these models, there’s none left other than what you are going to see,” said Steve Wagner, who is promoting the event locally on behalf of the foundation. “They’re very rare planes.”
They’re rare enough that the B-17 Flying Fortress on display is one of nine still operational and the B-24 Liberator that will be shown is the only one left of its kind. Both of them will be important pieces of the event, which will provide people with the opportunity to not only touch and view the planes close up but give them the ability to fly them. However, those flying lessons come at a cost; prices for flight training range from $2,200 to $3,400.
Still, it’s a way for people to learn about an important part of American history, one that is fading away with each day. For Wagner, an aficionado of World War II history, he’s excited to see these planes come to Columbus.
“I’ve been following them around, I’ve been to a couple of shows,” Wagner said. “If you love history, you have to come out and see these planes. Who knows how much longer they’re going to be able to keep these flying?”
Wagner’s involvement in the event largely stems not just from his interest in rare World War II bombers, but also thanks to his cousin, who works as a pilot in California. Having flown several tours with the foundation, he told the event’s marketing team that he had a cousin in Columbus. With that in mind, they contacted Wagner and gave him the opportunity to push the event to the public.
“My cousin gave me up,” Wagner said. “He called me, and he knew I would do it because I love World War II. (They) gave me a call and asked if I would be willing to (promote) and I said yes, so (they) sent out the packets and I went around town.”
The biggest impact that the tour will have is likely surviving World War II veterans. Wagner said that they get in for free, and once they get inside, sometimes the memories begin to rush back.
“I went to one event where there was a former pilot, and afterward, his family said that he never talked about what he did (in the war) until he walked into one of those planes,” Wagner said. “Then, he opened up. A lot of veterans hold back a lot of stuff. Sometimes, it takes this to open up, and we want them to open up.”
Even so, Wagner still wants to make an impact on those whose only knowledge of World War II is in their history books. With veterans passing away with the passage of time, events like this can only help keep their spirit alive.
“For those who have never seen these planes, it’s a chance to see them,” Wagner said. “This is a chance to touch history.”