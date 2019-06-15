Erika Delasancha began to think this just wasn’t her lucky year.
In January, Delasancha took over an Arlington eatery, which she renamed Erika’s Village Spoon.
Delasancha serves an almost international array of foods in the restaurant at 255 N. Third St. Her menu ranges from enchiladas and burritos to hamburgers and chicken salad croissants.
Mid-March flooding — which closed U.S. Highway 30 between Arlington and Fremont — has taken a toll on business to the point where Delasancha considered selling the restaurant.
But with the roadway expected to open by today, she’s hanging on — hoping business will improve and people from Fremont and other nearby communities will come to eat at her restaurant.
Delasancha, who started cooking at age 12, has long wanted to have her own restaurant.
Business was slow when the restaurant first opened, but then began to increase once people started trying the food and getting word out about the eatery, she said.
Besides Arlington residents, customers came from Fremont, Elkhorn and Blair.
“There were a lot of people who wanted to try our restaurant — and we were quite busy,” she said.
Delasancha and her restaurant even weathered the snow in February, but then came the March flooding.
Flood waters washed out a section of U.S. Highway 30, just west of Arlington.
And a trip from Fremont to Arlington — which normally takes about 10 minutes — stretched into a 30-minute drive.
“A lot of people that are from Fremont wanted to come try it. They’d tell her, ‘I want to go eat at the restaurant,’ but they didn’t want to make the long drive,” said her daughter, Maria Bernal.
People figured they’d eventually try the restaurant.
How was business then?
“Slow, like never before,” Delasancha said on Thursday.
Delasancha was thinking about selling the place and looking for buyers, but now that she knows the road will open soon, she hopes business will return to the point before the flooding.
“So far, everybody likes our food. We have good reviews,” she said.
The restaurant has almost 30 good reviews on Facebook.
“We just created our Yelp account,” Bernal said.
Yelp is an online business directory on which people can write reviews and, so far, Bernal thinks they have at least one positive review, adding that they have three good ones on a Google site.
Delasancha said she’s changed her menu to provide more of what clients want – such as chicken strips for kids, chicken quesadillas and a fried chicken sandwich.
On Saturdays, she has a chicken fried steak meal special with homemade mashed potatoes and gravy. There are daily specials with Mexican food.
The restaurant plans to close at 2:30 p.m. today, but an internet listing records regular Saturday hours as 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The eatery is closed on Sundays and Monday.
Other hours are: 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; and 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Delasancha smiled on Thursday at the prospect of business improving.
And a sign in her business seems to reflect a tenacious attitude.
The sign reads: “When life throws you curve balls, hit them out of the park.”