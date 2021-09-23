Woman hospitalized following disturbance

SOUTH BEND – Cass County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday evening tasered a woman to prevent her from harming herself.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, deputies shortly after 8 p.m. responded to Nevada Street in South Bend on a report of a woman throwing objects at her neighbor’s vehicles and causing a verbal disturbance.

Deputies made contact with Kristi Buckley, 48, in the street, the sheriff said.

Buckley was shouting that she wanted to die and told deputies several times to shoot her while holding a large hunting knife to her throat, the sheriff said.

Deputies deployed a taser that incapacitated the woman long enough for deputies to restrain her, according to the sheriff.

Louisville fire/rescue personnel were called and transported Buckley to Omaha’s Bergan Mercy Hospital for treatment and evaluation, Brueggemann said.

He added that Buckley caused damage to a vehicle parked across the street and had thrown several liquor bottles, but no one was seriously injured during the incident.

