An Iowa woman took a 31-mile ride in a stolen, unmarked Nebraska State Patrol car after an investigator stopped to help following a crash on Interstate 80 west of Gibbon on Wednesday, the patrol says.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m., when a Pontiac G6 ran into the rear of a semitrailer, according to a patrol news release.
When the investigator arrived and began checking for injuries, a woman from the Pontiac took the investigator's car and started driving westbound. Additional troopers pursued her in marked cruisers.
"The driver continued at a high rate of speed and refused to stop," the patrol said.
Thirty-one miles down the road, east of Overton, after spike strips were used "multiple times," the investigator's car came to a stop in the north ditch.
The driver, 24-year-old Toni White of Chariton, Iowa, was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries and will be arrested on suspicion of motor vehicle theft, felony flight to avoid arrest, and driving under the influence of drugs, the patrol said.
-- Lincoln Journal Star