In at least one regard, Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour moved up the depth chart at an appropriate time of the season.
Bring on the chilly weather, he says.
“Just being a Nebraska kid, I feel like all my games in high school, when it was real cold outside and there was a lot of adversity, those are the games I played the best in,” said Mazour, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound senior from Albion, who starred for Boone Central High School. “Some people shut down in the cold, but I would always have an extra gear.”
When Nebraska (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) plays Indiana (5-2, 2-2) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Memorial Stadium, the weather is expected to be gorgeous — forecasts call for sunshine and temperature in the 60s.
But there is some adversity in Mazour’s position group that has nothing to do with weather.
With Nebraska sophomore running back Maurice Washington not on the team at the moment — and his future with the program up in the air — both Mazour and true freshman Rahmir Johnson moved up a notch on this week’s depth chart, now sharing the No. 2 spot (along with redshirt freshman walk-on Brody Belt) behind starter Dedrick Mills.
It must be an extremely exciting development for Mazour, in his fifth year in the program but with only 22 game appearances and just 19 career carries for 107 yards and one touchdown. His mind must be absolutely racing this week since it’s likely he’ll get extensive playing time.
What exactly is going through his mind?
“Nothing, really,” he said. “I’ve approached every game this year like I’m going to get a lot of reps. I haven’t had a change in my focus.”
As is always the case, Mazour will diligently scout Indiana’s defense — ranked 18th nationally in average yards allowed at 297.0 per game — and make sure he understands all his assignments while helping his teammates with their assignments.
It’s that sort of team-first approach that helped the walk-on earn a scholarship before the start of the 2018 season. He played in all 12 games last season, finishing with 11 carries for 76 yards and a touchdown while also catching a pass for a 21-yard gain. He was a stalwart on special teams, including the kickoff return squad — where he had three returns for 48 yards.
This season, Mazour has eight carries for 31 yards. He missed Nebraska’s last game, a 34-7 loss Oct. 12 at Minnesota, because of a concussion. Missing that game makes him all the more hungry to help the Huskers get on the right track Saturday.
He’ll enter the game with confidence, and also the mindset he can help the offense as both a runner and receiver.
Meanwhile, the 5-10, 180-pound Johnson, of Oradell, New Jersey, thinks he can help with his speed and elusiveness. He says he’s comfortable with the playbook and also points out that he benefits from practicing daily against the top-unit defense.
Said Husker running backs coach Ryan Held: “It just takes time to get used to how everything flows — all the signals, all the things we do, all the concepts. I really like him a lot. I think he can be a guy who can help us. I think I’ve said that before. But now, in our situation, he’s going to be given a chance to go out there and do some things.”
Johnson has appeared in only two games this season, so he can play in up to two more and still retain his redshirt season. He said that’s important to him.
However, “If the time comes where they need me to burn a redshirt, I’ll be ready for it,” he said. “I’m not complaining at all.”
Johnson acknowledged that seeing his name at co-No. 2 on the depth chart is exciting.
“I’ve always been ready,” he said. “I’m working hard every day in practice — you know, grinding. I’ve waited for the opportunity so I’m glad I moved up a little bit. Hopefully, I get to show what I can do Saturday when the time comes.”