YMCA closing centers except childcare

With the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the Fremont Family YMCA will close its facilities and programs with the exception of child care at 6 tonight, March 17.

Y officials will monitor the situation to determine a safe reopening date.

While this closure includes all facilities including wellness centers and pool operations, the day care and Fun Days programs will remain open to provide emergency child care to parents who must report to work.

The YMCA is working closely with Three Rivers Public Health Department and child care licensing to follow guidelines and to keep children safe.

It has changed it structure to a ratio of 10 kids to two employees. Groups have been spread into various rooms and areas throughout the building to accommodate the 6-foot recommendation for social distancing.

The Y is offering virtual group exercise classes and plans to add new resources. More information can be found on the Y’s Facebook page and website.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0