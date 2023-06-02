Today's Birthday (06/02/23)— Let your heart guide your plans this year. Raise your professional status with diligence, determination and steady practice. Navigate physical changes this summer, before autumn love inspires. Redirect plans next winter, before romantic obstacles reveal an exciting party phase next spring.Organize and prepare.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19)— Today is a 6 — Pursue a dream with determination, step by step. Follow your heart to grow. Passion pulls you forward. Assess conditions. Your investigation shifts; try new directions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)— Today is an 8 — Collaboration gets lucrative. You can get what you need. Draw upon hidden resources. Use what you've previously stashed. Replenish resources. Nurture seeds for growth.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)— Today is a 7 — Encourage your partner. Develop new possibilities together. Resolve challenges with love. Support each other around a transition. Listen generously. Share from your heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)— Today is an 8 — Envision a way to advance a dream. Make healthy changes for fitness and work. Try another direction. Follow your heart. Practice for ease. Monitor growth.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)— Today is a 7 — Relax for a moment, in luxury. Reconnect with someone you love. Share simple pleasures like good food, laughter and beauty. Consider what's most important.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)— Today is a 7 — Imagine the potential. Consider the domestic changes you'd love. Color works wonders. Clean and declutter. Restore harmony with delicious treats, music and flowers.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)— Today is a 6 — Consider and reflect. Articulate what you want to express. Imagination and creativity provide new directions around obstacles. Review and edit later. Capture the story.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)— Today is an 8 — Ask for more and get it. Buy, sell and trade. Get something you've always wanted. Discover hidden treasure. Find new income sources. Count your blessings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)— Today is an 8 — Prioritize self care and beautification rituals. A home spa moment could include bubbles and candles. Enjoy a haircut or style for a new personal phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)— Today is a 6 — Get lost in thought. Find a peaceful setting for planning. Creativity and imagination flower. Hope bursts through again, when least expected. Follow intuition.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)— Today is an 8 — A friend inspires you. Shared dreams deepen bonds. Imagine beautiful results. Align forces for common gain and extra fun. Fight the good fight.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)— Today is an 8 — Discover lucrative opportunities in potentially new directions. Polish public bios, resumes and portfolios. Update websites and materials. Keep an open mind and stay in action.

— Tribune Content Agency