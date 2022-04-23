Your Home column

If you’re renting a vehicle, it’s probably for one of two reasons. One, you are planning a trip and want to rent a vehicle to travel. Or, the not-so-fun reason, you were in an accident and your vehicle is in the shop. Both situations prompt the question: Does my car insurance cover rental cars?

The answer: If you have car insurance, most companies will extend coverage to your rental vehicle. But the amount of coverage they will extend is what you need to figure out.

1. Does my car insurance cover a rental car to travel?

If you’re traveling and need a car, your car insurance will most likely extend to the rented vehicle. But each insurance company does this differently. Most companies extend the most extensive coverage you have on any personal vehicle on your policy, within your coverage territory (U.S., Canada, and Mexico).

2. Does my car insurance cover a rental car while my damaged vehicle is being repaired?

Broadly speaking, most car insurance policies include some sort of coverage for a rental while your vehicle is being repaired. Auto insurance policies specify that if you are renting a vehicle as a replacement, the coverages for the vehicle it is replacing apply. So, if the vehicle that is being repaired only has liability coverage; then only liability coverage will extend to your rental. If you have collision and liability coverage on that vehicle, then your rented vehicle will have the same coverage. You get the idea.

If you have more questions on Car Rental Coverage, Call Kevin Brenneis at DPA Insurance at 402-704-2145.

