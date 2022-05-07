Your Home column

The concept of buying your first rental property assets is one of the best ways to begin accumulating long-term wealth. A solid rental property can not only provide you with monthly cash flow, but can serve as the backbone of your retirement plan. The key, however, is finding the right property. Perhaps even more importantly, rental properties allow investors to make money passively if they hire a good third-party property manager. It is worth noting, however, that there are several reasons investors should buy their first rental property, not the least of which include:

Buying first rental property assets can help investors establish a foundation for collecting passive income and generating wealth for generations.

When you buy your first property and rent it out, the cash flow it generates can usually be used to pay down the mortgage and pad the coffers of investors for years, if not decades.

Buying your first rental property gives you the flexibility to sell when the time is right. With consistent cash flow, owners aren’t typically forced to sell when they need more liquidity.

Appreciation is never guaranteed, but history has taught us that home values increase more often than not. As a result, rental property owners can usually depend on the appreciation of their assets.

Buying first rental property assets isn’t the only way to invest. That said, becoming a landlord is a great way to diversify any growing portfolio.

Interested in becoming a real estate investor? Connect with one of our local market experts today!

This advertisement is provided by Don Peterson and Associates Real Estate, 100 E 6th St. For rental property questions contact our Property Management Department at (402) 721-8171 or visit www.dparentals.com on the web.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0