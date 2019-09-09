The high school fall sports season is underway and it can be tough trying to keep up with all the teams competing. That's OK, we're here to help.
First, for the football fans, we published a season preview recently. Check it out here. Throughout the season our award-winning sports editor, Brent Wasenius, will cover each home game and post a story online later that night. Add to that Midland University's football team and recaps from all the area high schools and we have the football season covered.
Football isn't the only game in town, though, and we'll keep you up on everything else, too. We'll have volleyball, girls golf and girls and boys cross country news for both Fremont Bergan and Fremont High School as well as softball and boys tennis for FHS. That's not all, of Midland's 32 varsity sports, we'll keep you updated with volleyball and women's and men's soccer, golf, cross country, tennis, swimming, and hockey.
We'll have loads of coverage on the Huskers as well with Steve Sipple, Parker Gabriel and Brent C. Wagner from the Lincoln Journal Star sharing their insights.
