Youth golfers hit the links at Fremont Golf Club Monday morning for the 30th Annual RVR Bank Fremont Area Junior Golf Tournament.

Trey Mooney and Harper Kalin, in the boys 13-14 division, tied for the best round of the day, coming in at +1, 37. Mooney won the playoff hole to take home the division title for a second-straight year.

Beau Shanahan notched his third-straight division title in the boys 15-18 grouping, shooting +10, 46.

In the girls 15-18 division, Bergan's Jocelyn Kumm took home the top spot with a +16, 52.

Other division winners included Preston Lea (11-12 boys), Elora Schneringer (11-12 girls), Elias Champ (9-10 boys), Laura VanBuskrik (9-10 girls) Will McLarn (8 and under boys) and Longon Lea (8 and under girls).

Both Champ and VanBuskirk are repeat winners.

