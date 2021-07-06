Assessor "surprised" at valuation protest numbers

“It’s a mad house,” she said. “We’ve gotten a ton of calls.”

In other business, the board gave the go-ahead to level sunken areas on Church Road and Webster Boulevard through a process known as mudjacking.

According to County Highway Superintendent Lenny Thorne, holes are drilled into the sunken concrete, then “liquid cement” is poured into those holes until the pressure raises that concrete back to its original level.

“It’s cheaper to do that than tearing out big sections of the road,” Thorne said. “It’s a cheaper fix.”

There’s one location on Webster and four spots on Church where this work is to be done, he said.

The board approved the estimated $28,000 bid of Miracle Mudjacking Co. of Nebraska City for the work, which will be done one lane at a time to avoid shutting down those roads, Thorne said.

On another road issue, the board approved the speed limit reduction to 40 mph on Sixth Street from Nebraska Highway 66 to Mynard Road because of increased traffic, particularly due to the closure of Mynard Road from U.S. Highway 75 to 42nd Street, according to Thorne. Mynard Road is closed because of repairs needed on the western and eastern portions of that road, he said.

