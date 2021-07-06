Assessor "surprised" at valuation protest numbers

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County property owners filed property tax valuation protests on 282 parcels, a figure that came as a surprise to the county assessor’s staff.
“We’ve been averaging more than that,” said County Assessor Teresa Salinger on Tuesday. “We’re a little surprised.”
Last Thursday was the deadline for filing protests through the county clerk’s office, which then hands them over to the assessor’s office for holding protest hearings that began on Tuesday.
“We didn’t have as many as we thought,” Salinger told the county’s Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.
She also added that more than 100 valuations have been revised, but must be approved by the board.
“I think your office has done a fantastic job,” Board Chairman Dan Henry said. “I appreciate everything you’ve done.”
Several weeks earlier, concerns were raised about a potentially high number of protests. Sasha Frye of the assessor’s office told the board that 14,332 postcards were sent out to those property owners who had changes in their valuations.
“It’s more this year,” Frye said. “We updated our cost tables to 2020 prices.”
Property owners had already been challenging their latest valuations, according to Geri Draper, county clerk.
“It’s a mad house,” she said. “We’ve gotten a ton of calls.”
In other business, the board gave the go-ahead to level sunken areas on Church Road and Webster Boulevard through a process known as mudjacking.
According to County Highway Superintendent Lenny Thorne, holes are drilled into the sunken concrete, then “liquid cement” is poured into those holes until the pressure raises that concrete back to its original level.
“It’s cheaper to do that than tearing out big sections of the road,” Thorne said. “It’s a cheaper fix.”
There’s one location on Webster and four spots on Church where this work is to be done, he said.
The board approved the estimated $28,000 bid of Miracle Mudjacking Co. of Nebraska City for the work, which will be done one lane at a time to avoid shutting down those roads, Thorne said.
On another road issue, the board approved the speed limit reduction to 40 mph on Sixth Street from Nebraska Highway 66 to Mynard Road because of increased traffic, particularly due to the closure of Mynard Road from U.S. Highway 75 to 42nd Street, according to Thorne. Mynard Road is closed because of repairs needed on the western and eastern portions of that road, he said.