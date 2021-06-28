Equipment to improve rural firefighting

PLATTSMOUTH – It’s no doubt a major concern for firefighters when battling a blaze out in the countryside – having enough water when there are no fire hydrants in the area.

According to Plattsmouth Fire Chief Mike Wilson, when water is running low, firefighters have to “haul water in with tanker trucks to the scene.”

A recent purchase by the Plattsmouth Rural Fire Board should increase the efficiency of water supply in rural areas.

Four portable pumps, along with hoses, fittings and adaptors, have just arrived, and all for under $1,000, according to Wilson.

Rural firefighters will now be able to set up these pumps with the other equipment to fill their tankers should there be lakes, rivers, streams, ponds or swimming pools nearby.

“There will be one on each tanker and two on our utility equipment truck,” Wilson said.

The next step will be training the rural crews on use and testing how much water can move at once, he said.

“In our opinion, it’s money well spent,” Wilson said.

